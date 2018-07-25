

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Shelter Corporation, with the city’s support, is looking into moving one of its shelters.

The Bridges is currently located on Simcoe Street, but different locations are being considered to better meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness, the company said in a statement.

Originally built to provide shelter to 40 people, it regularly offers services to over 70 people.

In addition, the lack of recreational and green space outside the building hinders programming.

“We have outgrown the building and have been attempting to make changes to address capacity issues for those who need emergency shelter, particularly during the winter months,” said Julie Watts, Chair of the Board of Directors in a statement.

A committee to select a new site, public and neighbourhood consultations, and surveying stakeholders comprise the next steps as the move is considered.

Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig says he supports their collaborative efforts with the community.