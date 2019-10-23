

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Cambridge elementary school was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after workers outside reportedly hit a gas line.

The Waterloo Regional District School Board tweeted about the incident just before 1 p.m.

Students from Stewart Avenue Public School were reportedly walked to nearby Chalmers Street Public School as a safety precaution.

The Cambridge Fire Department responded along with Union Gas. The fire department found that it was safe for students and staff to return.

Another tweet announced the return to normal less than an hour later.

The board says that nobody was injured in the incident.