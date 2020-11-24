KITCHENER -- Some staff and students at a Cambridge elementary school are self-isolating after a COVID-19 case was reported at the school.

The case, identified at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School, was posted to the school’s website on Sunday.

According to the school, public health has identified one classroom as high-risk contacts. All of the staff and students within that room are now required to self-isolate.

The school remains open, but they are advising students and staff to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

As of Tuesday, the case had not yet been posted to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board COVID-19 advisory page.

There have been at least 17 cases of COVID-19 in WCDSB schools since the start of November. Track every known case using the online interactive map.