Cambridge is ready for the snow.

The city has already declared a snow event starting Saturday at midnight and continuing until midnight Sunday.

During those 24 hours, salters and plows will clear city streets.

Drivers must move their vehicles off the roads or risk having their vehicle ticketed and/or towed.

Homeowners are also being asked not to push snow from their driveways onto the road.

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region could get between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow Saturday night.