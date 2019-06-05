

CTV Kitchener





City councillors and the hockey community are raising concerns about a new proposal to bring sports facilities to Cambridge.

Four ice pads, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and more were originally on the table when the idea for a new multiplex was proposed in 2015.

The latest proposal is now offering a shorter pool and no ice pads.

“We are going to build the best thing we can build that’s affordable for our community,” said Coun. Donna Reid.

Council decided to defer their vote on the multiplex until June 18 at Tuesday’s meeting. Many councillors said they needed more information before making a decision.

The building’s central location and potential budget cuts from the province were some of the concerns raised at the meeting.

The city is currently exploring a partnership with a private company to address the urgent need for ice pads.

Coun. Pam Wolf said she would prefer the city continues managing arenas instead of a partnering with Buckingham Sports.

“What we’re looking for is a partnership, and I think they key word is partnership,” said Brian Hood, the General Manager of the Cambridge Sportsplex. “It can’t be one way or another. It has to work for both parties.”

President of Cambridge Minor Hockey John Morton says he’s also uneasy with the idea.

“We’ve had decades of experience and a great working relationship with city and staff and arena employees,” he said. “It works.”

The partnership with Buckingham will be reviewed in the Fall.