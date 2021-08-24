Cambridge crews battle early morning house fire

KITCHENER -

Cambridge fire crews were battling a fully involved house fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire department was called to the home at 4800 Fountain St. North around 2 a.m.

Officials said the house was empty at the time and no one was injured.

Crews were putting out hot spots on Tuesday morning and expected to be there for most of the day.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, along with an estimate of the cost of the damage.