A 30-year-old man was seriously hurt Wednesday when he was hit by a car while crossing a road.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Hespeler Road and Dundas Street in Cambridge.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man was hit by a car that was making a right turn. He was taken to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about it.