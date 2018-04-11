Featured
Cambridge crash leaves pedestrian seriously hurt
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 4:21PM EDT
A 30-year-old man was seriously hurt Wednesday when he was hit by a car while crossing a road.
It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at Hespeler Road and Dundas Street in Cambridge.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man was hit by a car that was making a right turn. He was taken to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and police say they want to hear from anyone who has information about it.