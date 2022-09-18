Cambridge crash downs traffic lights, lands charges for driver
One person is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Cambridge took down hydro lines and traffic lights on Sunday.
On Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main St. and Dundas St. around 3:20 a.m, according to a news release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a hydro pole, which then damaged the wires and poles supporting the traffic lights and caused them to fall onto the road.
The intersection was closed for several hours, but has since been reopened.
A 23-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with dangerous operation, impaired operation, and operation while impaired.
