

CTV Kitchener





A proposed tax-rate increase in a city of Cambridge draft budget of 3.72 per cent could cost the average household about $50 more a year.

Cambridge councilors say they were trying to lower that number during Monday talks.

Staff was asked to come back to council with different scenarios for increases between two and 3.5 per cent.

The cost of living is sitting around two per cent.

This is the rate councilors are working towards, but can't guarantee they'll get there.

Since deliberations began Monday morning, the tax-rate increase has been lowered to 2.76 per cent.

No matter where the increase lands, the city says it won't impact services.