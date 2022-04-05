Cambridge councillor cleared in code of conduct inquiry

Cambridge councillor Nicholas Ermeta has been cleared in a code of conduct inquiry that cost the city just under $12,000.

The complaint was filed after a Jan. 18 council meeting where Ermeta's landlord appeared as a delegate, and the councillor moved a motion to explore that request.

The person who made the complaint alleged that Ermeta had the potential to receive a gift from the delegate and improperly used his influence.

The commissioner found that Ermeta did not breach either sections of the code.

However they did say Ermeta was "less than forthright in his actions" for failing to disclose his relationship to the delegate during the meeting.