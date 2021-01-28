KITCHENER -- Cambridge city council voted to release a confidential report on plans to demolish the Preston Springs Hotel.

The report was from January 2020, when city officials originally deemed the building unsafe.

The hotel was empty for 30 years before the city's chief building officer issued an emergency order on Christmas Eve to tear it down.

Demolition started on the morning on Dec. 31. The Cambridge chapter of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario was in court that morning to get an injunction to save the hotel. Demolition paused briefly that afternoon, but then went on due to unsafe conditions.

The group is now calling for a public inquiry into why the Preston Springs was torn down.

At a special council meeting on Thursday night, staff said they would also consider releasing all confidential reports to the public, but that will be decided at a later date.