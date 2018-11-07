

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge city councillors voted to raise salaries at a meeting Tuesday night.

Effective in January, the annual salary for a city councillor will go to $41,000, up from just under $38,000.

The mayor’s salary will go from a little more than $93,000 to $101,000 a year.

The salary bump is meant to make up for a federal government decision that eliminated a one-third tax exemption for expense allowances for those holding municipal office.