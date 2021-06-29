KITCHENER -- A pair of sky-high buildings proposed along the Grand River were up for discussion at Cambridge council on Tuesday.

Councillors heard from the public about the proposal, which would include the tallest buildings in Galt.

The buildings are 28 and 37 storeys. Some delegates had concerns about the buildings.

"I believe strongly that the placement of two high-rise towers, alarmingly high-rise, 37 storeys and 28 storeys, along the river where proposed, would be inconsistent with the historic character and charm of Galt," delegate Michael Bean said.

Many others, however, gave the proposal a thumbs up.

"A development of this nature has a huge opportunity not just to support our downtown core that desperately needs a more vibrant and bigger population, more consumers, more business traffic," delegate Darren Drouillard said. "I see this development as something that, for decades, my generation and other generations in this community have begged for."

The proposed towers would include 150 hotel suites, 250 condo units and retail and food space.

A recommendation based on community feedback from Tuesday's meeting is expected back before council in the fall.