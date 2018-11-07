

CTV Kitchener





A by-law that would put restrictions on where people can set up tents for overnight shelter in Cambridge was deferred Tuesday evening.

The report made a number of suggestions including prohibiting people from setting up tents on city owned land.

There are currently no regulations in place.

Cambridge councillor Michael Mann says overnight tents popping up around the city is a symptom of homelessness that needs to be dealt with, but he notes more public consultation is needed.

“We need to reach out and deal with top levels; regional police with other social services, other agencies, and come up with the best possible solution to deal with the homelessness situation in Cambridge, not a solution right now that might not fit at all,” said Mann.

A staff report is scheduled to come back to council in early spring 20-19.