The City of Cambridge is inching towards moving to a ranked ballot system.

A notice of motion was brought forward at this week’s council meeting ask to explore the issue further.

Council tasked staff with providing a report to council on the feasibility of implementing ranked balloting by the spring of 2020.

In the 2018 municipal election 56 per cent of Cambridge voters were in favour of ranked balloting.

The motion will be considered at the April 16 meeting.