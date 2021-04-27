Advertisement
Cambridge considers MZO for high-rise residential development
Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021 12:28PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 27, 2021 1:18PM EDT
KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge is considering a Minister's Zoning Order to help expedite a high-rise residential development in Hespeler.
Staff are recommending council give approval to Lammer Development Group to build a development with 1,500 to 1,800 mixed residential and institutional units. It would include a mix of high-rise condos, rentals, targeted senior living and town houses.
Council will discuss the MZO at a meeting on Tuesday evening.
Earlier this month, the city approved another MZA to fast track a massive warehouse project on Dickie Settlement Road and Fountain Street South.
