Cambridge considers mandate on electric vehicle charging stations

The City of Cambridge could make electric vehicle charging stations mandatory at all new developments.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, city staff were asked to look into the possibility of creating a mandate for future retail locations and city parking lots.

The mandate could include a set number, or percentage, of dedicated parking spots for charging stations.

Some of those would also be designated as accessible.

Ward 7 councillor Scott Hamilton was the one to put forward the motion Tuesday.

According to a media release from the city, the move would be part of a push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions locally.

Electric vehicles produce significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than internal combustion vehicles, and in the media release, the city stated 7.8 zero-emission electric vehicles (ZEVs), electric vehicles (EVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hybrid vehicles were sold globally last year, an increase of 68 per over 2021.

The population of Cambridge is expected to grow by 70,000 residents over the next 30 years.

As such, they want to “ensure that the city can provide future-proofing for green infrastructure that is able to meet consumer demand for electric charging stations.”