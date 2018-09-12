

CTV Kitchener





The possibility of backyard hens was discussed at Cambridge city council on Tuesday.

Cambridge mayor Doug Craig said a preliminary report was a starting point, and that a more comprehensive report could be written and presented in the late fall.

The city had hosted two public meetings to discuss the idea.

In 2016, a city survey found that 74 per cent of participants were in favour of allowing backyard hens.

Kitchener has allowed backyard hens since 2016.