Featured
Cambridge considers allowing backyard chickens
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 7:32AM EDT
The possibility of backyard hens was discussed at Cambridge city council on Tuesday.
Cambridge mayor Doug Craig said a preliminary report was a starting point, and that a more comprehensive report could be written and presented in the late fall.
The city had hosted two public meetings to discuss the idea.
In 2016, a city survey found that 74 per cent of participants were in favour of allowing backyard hens.
Kitchener has allowed backyard hens since 2016.