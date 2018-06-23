

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge community came together Saturday to raise awareness and donate blood for local children battling cancer.

Go Gold Cambridge hosted the drive at Heritage College in honour of a Cambridge girl who lost her life to the disease in 2016.

Saturday would have marked Breanna Rego’s 11th birthday.

Rego was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2016, and after a courageous battle, she earned her ‘angel-wings’ in August of that year.

Go Gold’s creator Anita Langlois says Rego touched a community like nobody else.

“When we heard about Breanna and how hard she was struggling, we thought let's rally Cambridge, let's show her we're behind her,” Langlois says.

Go gold now raises money and awareness for children throughout the Cambridge community battling the disease.

“Kids with cancer get sometimes daily blood transfusions, they wouldn't be here without them,” Langlois says.

The group fundraises throughout the year, with their biggest event one happening in September.

All money raised in gets split evenly among families in Cambridge that have children fighting cancer.