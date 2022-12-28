Cambridge community comes together after cafe owner’s ALS diagnosis
The owners of a well-known Cambridge coffee shop are thanking their community after one of them was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Monica and Graham Braun have been married for almost 25 years. The couple quit their corporate jobs to start their own coffee shop called Monigram Coffee Roasters.
“They are Mon and Graham – they're Monigram, like the name for this coffee shop is perfect for them. They’re two peas in a pod,” Tracey Curtis, a friend of the couple said.
Monica Braun said they’ve come a long way since their humble beginnings.
“He was roasting coffee in our basement, setting off the fire alarm and that kind of thing,” she told CTV News.
Monica said COVID-19 was hard enough for anyone in the hospitality industry, but the couple got more bad news – a diagnosis of a rare neurological disease.
“Six MRIs later, during COVID, and we go for three opinions, and they all said it's ALS,” Monica said.
“ALS typically comes in a few forms. Mine was a lower limb on-set, so I noticed that at one point I was walking, and my foot kind of dragged along the toes,” Graham Braun admitted.
As Graham progressed from a cane to a walker, and now a wheelchair, the cost of his decline began to add up.
Not only did their home need to be renovated to fit a wheelchair, but his only way into the cafe is through the back door with a removable ramp.
“He hasn't really been in, physically, to the business in months because it's hard. Not just to get him in here, but he's tired,” Monica said.
He said he misses being with the customers and the customers miss him – raising about $40,000 thanks to a fundraiser started by a friend.
Monica and Graham said they are forever grateful.
Their next project is to make the front door of the café accessible.
“It would require a fairly big re-jig of our front door and a fairly big ramp because there are a few feet up to the front door,” Graham said. “Even if we can't make it accessible before I get to use it – I want it to be accessible for the future.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will Canada require COVID-19 testing from travellers leaving China?
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, PHAC says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Missing persons report filed for rapper who hasn't been seen by family in months
The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months.
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Tennessee has broken its lethal injection rules since '18: report
Tennessee has not complied with its own lethal injection process ever since it was revised in 2018, resulting in several executions being conducted without proper testing of the drugs used, according to an independent review released Wednesday.
Large cougar caught on camera prowling small island off Nanaimo, B.C.
This time of year, doorbell cameras are traditionally capturing video of postal workers and possibly a family member slipping on ice, but on a small island off Nanaimo, B.C., the lens is focusing in on a very large feline.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
London
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Second victim of fatal Middlesex Centre crash identified
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of 16-year-old Lola May Fentie, the second victim of a fatal rollover crash in Middlesex Centre from Dec. 22.
-
‘Trying to rebuild now’: Family loses all possessions in Thorndale fire
Dave Sharpe, a single father of a family of four, can't believe his family’s bad luck — the home he just moved into earlier this month went up in flames on Tuesday evening. The cause of the blaze is unknown, but damage estimates are currently pegged at $500,000.
Windsor
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.
Two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala made their first appearances in court Wednesday.
-
Tenants at 1616 Ouellette celebrate Christmas without running water
For nearly one week, some tenants at 1616 Ouellette Avenue, such as 60-year-old Stephen Warren, have been picking up snow from outside the building, filling it in pots and waiting for it to melt — just to flush their toilets. According to Warren, water has not been working at the building since Christmas Eve and heat has been intermittent.
-
Federal minister in Windsor Thursday to announce 'support'
CTV News Windsor has learned Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will be at Windsor City Hall on Dec. 29. Mendicino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse.
Barrie
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
Orillia rink reopens after month long closure due to Legionella link
A mechanical problem and a Legionella outbreak have kept Orillia’s Rotary Place closed since early November.
-
Curious community seeking answers into multiple deaths in New Tecumseth
Ontario Provincial Police investigators were joined by the forensic identification unit Wednesday at a house on Pyne Hills in New Tecumseth.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Pharmacists in Ontario will soon be able to prescribe medications for more than a dozen common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Ottawa
-
Baggage backlog continues at Ottawa Airport
Some travellers arriving in Ottawa are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage, as airlines deal with cancelled flights and luggage delays over the holidays.
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'I will make sure people stay here forever,' Sunwing rep says to Ontario family stuck in Cancun
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
Long power outages expose Quebec's lack of readiness for energy transition: expert
Lengthy power outages that have left some Quebecers in the dark for days have exposed the province's lack of preparedness for the green energy transition to come, an expert said Wednesday.
-
'I have to support my people:' Montreal chef turns to activism as brutality continues in Iran
Atena Barforoushi emigrated to Canada from Iran a decade ago. A chef by trade, she took on the role of activist following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died in police custody in September. Now, living in Montreal, she feels the need to speak out for freedom.
Atlantic
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
Winnipeg
-
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
-
Brady landfill remains closed amid protest at entrance
Winnipeg's only active landfill remains closed to the public ten days after a blockade at the facility's entrance first went into place.
-
'We're really done': Manitoban stuck in Cuba details frustrating ordeal
Manitobans who travelled to Cuba for the holidays are still stuck in the tropical country, despite their original return date being Dec. 24.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting
A warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
'Dangerous avalanches are likely': Avalanche Canada issues advisory
Officials have issued an advisory about an extreme avalanche risk in a large region of the B.C. Interior and Canadian Rockies that's expected to create 'dangerous' conditions.
-
England man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
-
'No flight for you here': St. Albert man describes Sunwing flight chaos in Cancun
It was a much-needed vacation for St. Albert's Bryan Watson and his family, but it didn't turn out as planned.
-
Edmonton woman wants change after she, her service dog were left waiting for a taxi
Marla Smith and her service dog Kuno like to spend time doing things around the city, so she's not very happy about being left at Rogers Place last Friday with no ride.
Vancouver
-
Flood watches lifted in B.C., but Environment Canada forecasts more rain
No weather warnings were posted across British Columbia Wednesday for the first time in weeks, and flood watches on the South Coast have been lifted – but Environment Canada says more heavy rain is on the way.
-
Man injured after altercation with group of young men in Port Coquitlam
Police are searching for witnesses after a 42-year-old was seriously injured following an altercation with a group of young men in Port Coquitlam.
-
Christmas road rage incident on North Shore prompts warning about replica guns
One very bad decision during a road rage incident in North Vancouver put police on high alert on Christmas Day – and prompted a stern public warning about replica guns.