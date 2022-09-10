Cambridge city councillor reportedly in hospital after being struck by vehicle

Cambridge Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Jan Liggett is reportedly in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near city hall.

Waterloo regional police said emergency services responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of Ainslie Street North and Dickson Street at 10:52 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was transported to hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 73-year-old Cambridge woman is now charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

CTV News could not independently confirm the victim is councillor and mayor candidate Jan Liggett.

Regional council candidate Prakash Venkataraman took to social media to report Liggett as the victim of Saturday’s crash.

A witness at a bridal store nearby said she heard sirens from an ambulance Saturday morning. When she stepped outside she saw a woman lying on the ground.

“She was just laying on the road. Then they put a neck brace on her. She was laying with her leg out so I think she hurt her leg, and then she got put into the ambulance,” Cara Wing said