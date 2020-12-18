Advertisement
Cambridge church cancels Christmas masses due to COVID-19 outbreak
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 8:24PM EST
KITCHENER -- A church in Cambridge has cancelled its Christmas masses because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
St. Ambrose Church said it will close for at least two weeks on Friday, according to a post on its website.
Church officials said there will be no masses this weekend, on Christmas Day or the following weekend.
It's not known how many cases are linked to the outbreak.