KITCHENER -- The City of Cambridge has decided to cancel the Hespeler Santa Claus Parade and the Cambridge Santa Claus Parade.

The decision was made because of rising COVID-19 numbers in the province, officials said.

“The Santa Claus parades are long-standing traditions in Cambridge and I know that much effort has gone into finding alternate solutions, so it really saddens me to announce that the parades won’t be happening this year. I know we will all miss these much loved events,” Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in a news release. “The decision was not made lightly but the safety of the community must come first.”

The city is encouraging people to share their favourite memories on social media between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6 using #SantaParadeMemories. There will be prizes for Most Creative and Most Nostalgic photos.