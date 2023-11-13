Cambridge byelection results: Tally underway for Ward 1 seat

Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.

Polls closed Monday at 8 p.m. in the byelection for the Ward 1 seat.

It’s been vacant since Councillor Donna Reid passed away in August.

Four candidates are vying for the seat: Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer and Helen Shwery.

The city clerk will certify the results on Tuesday.

VOTE BREAKDOWN

As of 10 p.m. Monday the manual count was still in progress.

The votes were as follows:

Online voting:

Michelle Goodridge

Richard Kaufman

Karl Kiefer

Helen Shwery

Special location/at-home voting:

Michelle Goodridge

Richard Kaufman

Karl Kiefer

Helen Shwery

Advance voting:

Michelle Goodridge

Richard Kaufman

Karl Kiefer

Helen Shwery

Election Day (Nov. 13):

Michelle Goodridge

Richard Kaufman

Karl Kiefer

Helen Shwery

Total votes:

Michelle Goodridge

Richard Kaufman

Karl Kiefer

Helen Shwery

Total votes cast: