Cambridge byelection results: Tally underway for Ward 1 seat

    A person casts their ballot on Saturday, April 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.

    Polls closed Monday at 8 p.m. in the byelection for the Ward 1 seat.

    It’s been vacant since Councillor Donna Reid passed away in August.

    Four candidates are vying for the seat: Michelle Goodridge, Richard Kaufman, Karl Kiefer and Helen Shwery.

    The city clerk will certify the results on Tuesday.

    VOTE BREAKDOWN

    As of 10 p.m. Monday the manual count was still in progress.

    The votes were as follows:

    Online voting:

    • Michelle Goodridge
    • Richard Kaufman
    • Karl Kiefer
    • Helen Shwery

    Special location/at-home voting:

    • Michelle Goodridge
    • Richard Kaufman
    • Karl Kiefer
    • Helen Shwery

    Advance voting:

    • Michelle Goodridge
    • Richard Kaufman
    • Karl Kiefer
    • Helen Shwery

    Election Day (Nov. 13):

    • Michelle Goodridge
    • Richard Kaufman
    • Karl Kiefer
    • Helen Shwery

    Total votes:

    • Michelle Goodridge
    • Richard Kaufman
    • Karl Kiefer
    • Helen Shwery

    Total votes cast:

