Cambridge bridge closed due to structural damage
The bridge on Blackbridge Road closed due to structural damage (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -
A Cambridge bridge is closed to drivers due to structural damage from a transport truck.
City officials said an 18-wheeler truck was driving on the bridge on Blackbridge Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and got stuck under the bridge trusses.
It's not clear how much the bridge was damaged or when it will reopen.
Officials said a structural engineer will assess the bridge to gather more information on Friday.