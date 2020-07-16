KITCHENER -- If you're a utility customer in Cambridge or Brant County, you may be able to apply for the Ontario government's COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program.

The program helps those who are struggling to pay their electricity bills because of COVID-19.

Eligible residential Energy+ customers who have lost their jobs since March 17 can apply based on certain criteria, and can receive a one-time credit for half of the electricity charges that are due.

"We know that many residential customers need a boost to help them catch up on their energy bills and resume regular payments. We strongly encourage our residential customers to check out the help that is currently available to them," President and CEO Ian Miles is quoted in a statement.

"The government has outlined specific criteria to qualify, so it is important that customers review that criteria carefully before applying."

The maximum credit someone can receive is $115, but can be higher if their home is mainly heated by electricity, or if they use machines for kidney dialysis, mechanical ventilators or oxygen concentrators.

The program is available for those who match the following criteria:

They didn't have overdue electricity amounts as of March 17;

They now have overdue amounts from at least two bills since then;

The account holder or their spouse is unemployed the day the application is submitted and qualified for the CERB or EI after March 17; and

The account holder hasn't received the Ontario Electricity Support Program or Low-Income Energy Assistance Program grants this year.

The funds will be processed in the order they're received.