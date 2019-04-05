

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo is kicking off construction season in Cambridge as the Preston streetscape project begins.

Local leaders gathered at a nearby café Friday to discuss the plans for the Preston core.

The project will be completed over three phases over the next three years and will include a complete reconstruction and the addition of bike lanes, benches and new lights.

“At the end of this project, we will have complete streets: walkable, livable, exciting place to shop and to meet friends, to sit and relax on the street side and enjoy the street scape,” says Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

The move is in an effort to draw residents to the Preston core.

Phase one is set to begin Monday and cover Dover Street to Dolph Street. The entire project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.