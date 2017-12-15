

CTV Kitchener





A bank in Cambridge was robbed Friday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say the Scotiabank branch on King Street East in the Preston core was robbed around 10:45 a.m.

Two men allegedly demanded money, then left after cash was turned over.

Police say they were seen leaving the area in a blue Dodge Journey with Ontario licence plate BWTX 872.

The men are described as being white and likely in their 20s.