Cambridge bank robbery has police seeking 2 suspects
The Scotiabank branch on King Street East in Cambridge was robbed on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 4:32PM EST
A bank in Cambridge was robbed Friday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say the Scotiabank branch on King Street East in the Preston core was robbed around 10:45 a.m.
Two men allegedly demanded money, then left after cash was turned over.
Police say they were seen leaving the area in a blue Dodge Journey with Ontario licence plate BWTX 872.
The men are described as being white and likely in their 20s.