

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Liberal candidate Bryan May has been called to serve Cambridge for another term.

CTV declared him the winner at 10:26 p.m.

May was first elected in 2015. He held onto the riding over runner-up Conservative candidate Sunny Attwal.

New Democratic Party candidate Scott Hamilton was polling third at the time, followed by Michele Braniff of the Green Party in fourth.

People's Party of Canada candidate David Haskell was polling in fifth when May was declared.