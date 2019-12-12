KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say they took thousands of dollars’ worth of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl off the streets with an arrest on Thursday in Cambridge.

On Thursday, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, officers with the Community Oriented Response Enforcement team arrested a 45-year-old man from Cambridge, in the Water Street South area.

Police say they seized around $2,900 worth of suspected methamphetamine, $1,200 worth of suspected fentanyl and $250 worth of suspected cannabis.

Officers also seized a large amount of Canadian currency, along with a scale and packaging.

The man has been charged with several criminal offences, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of stolen credit cards and ten counts of possession of stolen identity documents.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.