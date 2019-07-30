

CTV Kitchener





A pair from the Waterloo-Wellington area has been arrested in Brant County after multiple vehicles were entered.

County of Brant OPP were alerted by a concerned citizen around 2 a.m. on July 20 about two people going through cars.

Officers responded to the scene on West Street in St. George and conducted an investigation.

Police have arrested 24-year-old Benn Witteveen of Cambridge and 21-year-old Kiearha Macdonald of Guelph.

They have been charged with theft under $5,000, obstructing a police officer, trespassing at night, failing to comply with a probation order, and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The two will appear in a Brantford court at a later date.