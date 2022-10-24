Cam Guthrie cruises to third straight term as Guelph mayor

Voters have decided incumbent Cam Guthrie will represent the City of Guelph for a third term as mayor.

The CTV Election Team declared Guthrie the winner at 8:57 p.m. With 20 out of 68 polls reporting, Guthrie had 8,121 votes. The next closest candidate, Danny Drew had 1,259.

Guthrie was first elected mayor in 2014, and re-elected to the position in 2018. Prior to his mayoral debut, he served as a councillor for the city from 2010 to 2014.

In the 2018 municipal election, Guthrie faced off against opponent Aggie Mlynarz, receiving 22,203 votes, or 65.8 per cent of all votes.

In his first mayoral run in 2014, Guthrie upset incumbent Karen Farbridge to secure his first mayoral election win in the City of Guelph.

Guthrie received 19,672 votes, while Farbridge received 14,174 votes.