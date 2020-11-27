KITCHENER -- The past couple of days in southern Ontario have been cloudy and wet, but temperatures remained mild.

Sunshine is on the way though for the weekend with ample opportunity to get outside or maybe hang those Christmas lights, before temperatures fall and unsettled weather arrives.

Clouds may linger in some communities early Saturday, and there’s a slight chance of a few scattered flurries overnight and early in the morning. Clouds break up and make way for sunshine Saturday, with temperatures near seasonal.

A seasonal high for Waterloo Region is about 3 degrees Celsius, with a low of -4 C.

Sunday is forecast to be a beautiful fall day. Sunshine and temperatures above seasonal are forecast, Waterloo Region has a high of 7 C.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM?

Temperatures tumble Monday and an active pattern returns.

The next system is set to impact southern Ontario early next week fuelled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

As of now, the system threatens rain, snow and strong winds Monday and Tuesday.