Call from concerned citizen leads to weapons and drug seizures in Cambridge

Cambridge -

A man and woman from Newfoundland are facing several drug and weapons-related charges after police seized two handguns and suspected fentanyl in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to the area of Beverly Street and Kerr Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, following reports from a concerned citizen regarding a male with a firearm.

Police recovered two loaded restricted handguns and a quantity of suspected fentanyl. No other information was given on the arrests.

A 38-year-old man and 24-year-old female have been charged with several drug and weapons-related offences.

They were held in custody for a bail hearing.