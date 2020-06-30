WATERLOO -- Canadian Blood Services has extended its hours as part of a call for more donations before Canada Day.

Some health and safety procedures have changed due to the pandemic, including limiting the number of people allowed inside. Donations are by appointment only.

Masks are mandatory inside Canadian Blood Services buildings. Every donor is also screened prior to entry. Donation beds have two metres of space between them, along with increased cleaning in all areas.

Cambridge residents Ian Promoli has already donated twice since the pandemic began.

"I know there are lot of people that are cancelling their donation apartments, I know they're doing a lot of really good things to ensure the safety of donors, the screening process and that sort of thing," he said. "It's really important I continued to do that."

Canadian Blood Services is encouraging people to book appointments, especially since there's always a need for blood around the holidays.