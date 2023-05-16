Caledonia, Ont. home shot at while people slept inside: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say people were sleeping inside a house in Caledonia, Ont. when shots were fired at their home and vehicle.

In a video posted to Twitter around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said that morning around 9 a.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint at a residence on 6th Line.

“It was determined that in the early morning hours, unknowns attended the address and discharged a firearm striking the home while occupants were inside,” Sanchuk said.

He said an unoccupied vehicle was also struck.

Sanchuck said there were no injuries reported.

“Investigators believe that this is not a random, but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation,” he said.

Sanchuck stressed that he believes there is no threat to public safety.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-888-310-1111, and anyone who may have video footage of the area to contact police.