KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's big Bavarian festival is still two weeks away.

Oktoberfest will look a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will run over three weekends from Sept. 25 to Oct. 12. There's no parade this year and a lot of the celebrations have moved online.

Members of the Schwaben Club were busy making cabbage rolls on Sunday. It's an annual tradition leading up to Oktoberfest, even though this year's production is scaled back a bit.

"Usually we make 2,500, but this year we're cutting it down to 1,000, just because we're not having the same number of people in for Oktoberfest," club president Glenn Herold said. "We are holding the dinners, but again, we're limited to 50 people per sitting as compared to 750 people in the building at one time."

The club is booking tables and also has a new option -- frozen cabbage rolls people can pick up from the restaurant and cook at home.

With the parade postponed this year, CTV Kitchener is broadcasting an hour-long special looking back on the 50-year history of the parade and how the festival has evolved over the years. That special airs at noon on Oct. 12.