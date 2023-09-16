Cabbage roll preparation underway ahead of Oktoberfest

K-W Oktoberfest is less than a week away, and with beer and festivities, comes great food.

The Schwaben Club’s famous cabbage rolls are making their return to the festival, with thousands being prepared by volunteers this weekend.

“This is always a very busy weekend. Lots of people jump in and help out,” said Susan Cook, Frauengruppe president.

“It is a lot of work and we take pride in doing our cabbage rolls we’re famous for,” added Monika Hoedl, the cultural director at the Schwaben Club.

Over the weekend, roughly thirty volunteers were at the club, preparing more than 1,200 rolls ahead of Oktoberfest.

“The secret is that the cabbage leaves are properly cooked and that you have enough sauce,” explained Hoedl.

According to Cook, it’s all about the seasoning.

“It’s the spices,” she said. “You have to get the spices right.”

The key to making the rolls is mixing the pork and beef before the cabbage is boiled. The meat is then wrapped and sauce is poured over the top, before they are put into the oven.

“We are famous for them. We have people calling ‘when are you making your famous cabbage rolls?” said Hoedl.

It’s a taste you can’t miss, but can only get at Oktoberfest. The Bavarian bash is set to open Friday.