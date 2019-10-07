Featured
Cab driver assaulted, sent to hospital after altercation with passenger
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 11:16AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 7, 2019 1:32PM EDT
KITCHENER - A Kitchener man has been arrested after an altercation that left a cab driver with serious injuries early Sunday morning.
Officers were on patrol on Fairway Road South when they found a man with serious injuries lying behind a taxi.
He was brought to the hospital as a result.
Police learned that he had been driving the taxi when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a fare.
The driver was then allegedly assaulted.
A 24-year-old Kitchener man has since been arrested in connection to this incident.
He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. His name was not released.
This is a corrected article. An earlier version indicated that the incident happened in the afternoon - in fact, it happened in the early morning hours on Sunday.