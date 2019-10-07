

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A Kitchener man has been arrested after an altercation that left a cab driver with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

Officers were on patrol on Fairway Road South when they found a man with serious injuries lying behind a taxi.

He was brought to the hospital as a result.

Police learned that he had been driving the taxi when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a fare.

The driver was then allegedly assaulted.

A 24-year-old Kitchener man has since been arrested in connection to this incident.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. His name was not released.

This is a corrected article. An earlier version indicated that the incident happened in the afternoon - in fact, it happened in the early morning hours on Sunday.