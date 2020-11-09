KITCHENER -- Police say a woman from Oshawa is facing charges after allegedly pepper-spraying a cab driver in Guelph early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Monday in the north end of the city near a local hotel, although officials did not disclose an exact location.

According to police, the cab driver was taken to local hospital as a precaution, but was not seriously injured.

A 18 year old woman was arrested and has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.