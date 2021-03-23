Advertisement
CAA Ontario looking for worst roads in western Ontario
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:33PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 23, 2021 5:50PM EDT
Share:
KITCHENER -- CAA Ontario is once again looking for the worst roads in the province.
In 2019, King Street East in Kitchener was ranked the third worst road in western Ontario.
The area includes Brant, Huron, Middlesex, Norfolk, Oxford, Perth County and Waterloo Region.
The top five worst roads in the area in 2019 were:
- Wharncliffe Road South: London
- Radical Road: Port Dover
- King Street East: Kitchener
- Quaker Street: Norwich
- Wonderland Road: London
People interested in nominating a road for 2021 can do so here.
These were the worst roads in the province in 2019:
- Eglinton Avenue East: Toronto
- Riverdale Drive: Washago
- Dufferin Street: Toronto
- County Road 49: Prince Edward
- Barton Street East: Hamilton
- Burlington Street East: Hamilton
- Avondale Road: Belleville
- Sheppard Avenue East: Toronto
- Carnegie Beach Road: Scugog
- Bathurst Street: Toronto
RELATED IMAGES