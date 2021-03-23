KITCHENER -- CAA Ontario is once again looking for the worst roads in the province.

In 2019, King Street East in Kitchener was ranked the third worst road in western Ontario.

The area includes Brant, Huron, Middlesex, Norfolk, Oxford, Perth County and Waterloo Region.

The top five worst roads in the area in 2019 were:

Wharncliffe Road South: London Radical Road: Port Dover King Street East: Kitchener Quaker Street: Norwich Wonderland Road: London

People interested in nominating a road for 2021 can do so here.

These were the worst roads in the province in 2019: