

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 42-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested on theft charges after a bystander held onto him for police.

Guelph officers were called to a Woodlawn Road Walmart around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a theft in progress.

The male suspect left the store with stolen merchandise and was able to flee from security who tried to arrest him.

A bystander contained the man until officers later arrived and performed the arrest.

He has been charged with theft under $5,000, escape lawful custody, and two counts of breach of probation.

The man will appear in court on Oct. 11.