Waterloo Regional police say a Kitchener by-law officer was struck by a vehicle while trying to issue a ticket on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the incident at a school on Harber Avenue in Kitchener around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the by-law officer was attempting to issue a by-law ticket to a parent who had dropped their child off in a no stopping zone.

The officer was stuck as the parent attempted to drive away.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Upon investigation police charged a 36-year-old Kitchener woman with dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene.