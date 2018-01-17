Featured
By-law officer struck by vehicle
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 11:32AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 17, 2018 11:53AM EST
Waterloo Regional police say a Kitchener by-law officer was struck by a vehicle while trying to issue a ticket on Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the incident at a school on Harber Avenue in Kitchener around 8:30 a.m.
Police say the by-law officer was attempting to issue a by-law ticket to a parent who had dropped their child off in a no stopping zone.
The officer was stuck as the parent attempted to drive away.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
Upon investigation police charged a 36-year-old Kitchener woman with dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene.