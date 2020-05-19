KITCHENER -- Some businesses in Waterloo Region can now reopen as part of stage one of the province’s reopening plan, but the shopping experience will be quite different.

Seasons, a women’s clothing store located on King Street in Waterloo, is reopening to customers on Tuesday for the first time in months.

“We’re all new at this,” says Sherry Hagerman, owner of Seasons.

The storefront has been closed since the provincial state of emergency went into effect in mid-March.

Hagerman says clients have been looking forward to getting back to shopping, but everyone will have to be smart about it.

“The shopping experience is going to be very different, but we’re still going to try to make it as fun and enjoyable as possible,” she says.

New measures in place at the store include having only five customers inside at a time to ensure physical distancing.

Shoppers will also receive hand sanitizer as they enter the store and disposable gloves.

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves at all times

Hagerman says when people try on clothing and they do not want the item, the clothing will be steamed and sanitized before it is returned to the floor.

Seasons, like other retailers in Uptown Waterloo, is also offering private appointments before and after regular shopping hours.