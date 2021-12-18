Businesses brace for new COVID-19 restrictions in Waterloo Region

WATERLOO -

Local businesses are gearing up for another round of COVID-19 restrictions in the wake of growing infections and the fast spreading Omicron variant.

Starting 12:01 a.m. Sunday, many indoor spaces like restaurants, personal care services and gyms will be forced to operate at 50 per cent capacity. The province made the announcement Friday afternoon.

"I think when you look at the numbers, we expected this," Jay Taylor, co-owner at Morty’s Pub in Waterloo told CTV News.

Bars and restaurants will be capped at 10 people per table and required to close by 11 p.m.

"We'll do last call at 10 o’clock. And you have until 11 to vacate the premises," said Taylor.

Nails For You at the Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo said it will no longer offer walk-in appointments, which make up a majority of their business.

"That’s going to be quite a reduction in clients," said Susan Dao, a Nails For You employee.

The nail salon will also be operating at half capacity which will only allow for five clients and five staff members at a time.

Gary Aguto is the co-owner at Everything Fitness in Guelgh. He said the facility is going down to 40 per cent capacity which is about 50 members per time slot.

"Just to be safe, because we don’t want get in trouble if there’s some people leaving. Because it’s per hour time slot and now they'll have to sign up," Aguto said.

Staff at personal care services, restaurants and fitness centres said the latest round of restrictions couldn't come at a worse time, saying the holiday season is their busiest time of the year, pre-pandemic.