Business loses a quarter million dollars in alleged fraudulent returns

A teen has been charged by Waterloo regional police after investigators say a business lost over $260,000 due to “an employee conducting fraudulent returns”.

Police said in August 2022 they received reports of fraud affecting a business in Waterloo. Police identified a suspect, and as a result, a search warrant was completed in Kitchener.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.