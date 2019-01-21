Featured
Buses cancelled at several Grey/Bruce County schools
A school bus is seen in this undated image.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 7:15AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 8:23AM EST
DURHAM & HOLSTEIN - All buses into Durham & Holstein are CANCELLED, ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Egremont Community, Spruce Ridge, St. Peter & St. Paul's School.
HANOVER - All buses into Hanover are CANCELLED. Transfer buses to Walkerton are CANCELLED. ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Dawnview, Hanover Heights, Holy Family, John Diefenbaker.
CHESLEY, TARA, DESBORO - ALL Buses are CANCELLED, SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Arran-Tara Elementary, Chesley District Community, Sullivan Community.
Owen Sound - Routes 868 and 869 from Port Elgin & Southampton and route 604 from Saugeen First Nations into Owen Sound are CANCELLED. ALL SCHOOLS in Owen Sound are OPEN.
KINCARDINE - All buses are CANCELLED into Kincardine including in-town bus stops. All schools ARE OPEN. Schools: Elgin Market, Huron Heights, Kincardine-Tiverton, Kincardine District and St Anthony's.
PORT ELGIN & SOUTHAMPTON - ALL Buses are CANCELLED into Port Elgin & Southampton, including the Saugeen First Nations buses. ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: GC Huston, Northport, Port Elgin-Saugeen Central, St Joseph's, Saugeen District.
OWEN SOUND - ALL buses to Owen Sound schools are CANCELLED including in-city pickups. ALL SCHOOLS in Owen Sound are OPEN. Schools: Alexandra, East Ridge, Hillcrest, Keppel-Sarawak, Notre Dame, Owen Sound District, St. Basil's, St. Mary's.
LIONS HEAD & TOBERMORY -ALL buses are CANCELLED into Lion's Head & Tobermory, SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Bruce Peninsula District, St Edmunds Public.
WIARTON, HEPWORTH & SAUBLE BEACH - ALL buses into Wiarton, Hepworth & Sauble Beach are CANCELLED, ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Peninsula Shores District, Hepworth Central, Amabel-Sauble.
WALKERTON, MILDMAY, FORMOSA & CHEPSTOW - ALL buses are CANCELLED into Walkerton, Mildmay, Formosa & Chepstow. All schools are OPEN. Schools: Walkerton District Community, Sacred Heart High School, St Teresa of Calcutta, Sacred Heart (Mildmay), Mildmay-Carrick, Immaculate Conception (Formosa) and Mary Immaculate (Chepstow).
MEAFORD & THORNBURY - ALL buses CANCELLED into Meaford & Thornbury, SCHOOLS OPEN. Schools: Beaver Valley, Georgian Bay, St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary.
HOLLAND-CHATSWORTH - ALL buses CANCELLED to Holland-Chatsworth, SCHOOL is OPEN.
DUNDALK, FLESHERTON, MARKDALE & MAXWELL - ALL buses CANCELLED to Dundalk, Flesherton, Markdale & Maxwell, SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Beavercrest, Dundalk & Proton, Grey Highlands Secondary, Highpoint, Macphail Memorial, Osprey Central.
Owen Sound - Route 800 into Owen Sound is CANCELLED. ALL SCHOOLS in Owen Sound are OPEN.