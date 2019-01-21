

CTV Kitchener





DURHAM & HOLSTEIN - All buses into Durham & Holstein are CANCELLED, ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Egremont Community, Spruce Ridge, St. Peter & St. Paul's School.

HANOVER - All buses into Hanover are CANCELLED. Transfer buses to Walkerton are CANCELLED. ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Dawnview, Hanover Heights, Holy Family, John Diefenbaker.

CHESLEY, TARA, DESBORO - ALL Buses are CANCELLED, SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Arran-Tara Elementary, Chesley District Community, Sullivan Community.

Owen Sound - Routes 868 and 869 from Port Elgin & Southampton and route 604 from Saugeen First Nations into Owen Sound are CANCELLED. ALL SCHOOLS in Owen Sound are OPEN.

KINCARDINE - All buses are CANCELLED into Kincardine including in-town bus stops. All schools ARE OPEN. Schools: Elgin Market, Huron Heights, Kincardine-Tiverton, Kincardine District and St Anthony's.

PORT ELGIN & SOUTHAMPTON - ALL Buses are CANCELLED into Port Elgin & Southampton, including the Saugeen First Nations buses. ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: GC Huston, Northport, Port Elgin-Saugeen Central, St Joseph's, Saugeen District.

OWEN SOUND - ALL buses to Owen Sound schools are CANCELLED including in-city pickups. ALL SCHOOLS in Owen Sound are OPEN. Schools: Alexandra, East Ridge, Hillcrest, Keppel-Sarawak, Notre Dame, Owen Sound District, St. Basil's, St. Mary's.

LIONS HEAD & TOBERMORY -ALL buses are CANCELLED into Lion's Head & Tobermory, SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Bruce Peninsula District, St Edmunds Public.

WIARTON, HEPWORTH & SAUBLE BEACH - ALL buses into Wiarton, Hepworth & Sauble Beach are CANCELLED, ALL SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Peninsula Shores District, Hepworth Central, Amabel-Sauble.

WALKERTON, MILDMAY, FORMOSA & CHEPSTOW - ALL buses are CANCELLED into Walkerton, Mildmay, Formosa & Chepstow. All schools are OPEN. Schools: Walkerton District Community, Sacred Heart High School, St Teresa of Calcutta, Sacred Heart (Mildmay), Mildmay-Carrick, Immaculate Conception (Formosa) and Mary Immaculate (Chepstow).

MEAFORD & THORNBURY - ALL buses CANCELLED into Meaford & Thornbury, SCHOOLS OPEN. Schools: Beaver Valley, Georgian Bay, St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary.

HOLLAND-CHATSWORTH - ALL buses CANCELLED to Holland-Chatsworth, SCHOOL is OPEN.

DUNDALK, FLESHERTON, MARKDALE & MAXWELL - ALL buses CANCELLED to Dundalk, Flesherton, Markdale & Maxwell, SCHOOLS are OPEN. Schools: Beavercrest, Dundalk & Proton, Grey Highlands Secondary, Highpoint, Macphail Memorial, Osprey Central.

Owen Sound - Route 800 into Owen Sound is CANCELLED. ALL SCHOOLS in Owen Sound are OPEN.