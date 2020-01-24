KITCHENER -- As Grand River Transit continue to walk the picket line, those with disabilities are left facing transportation troubles.

KW AccessAbility helps adults with physical disabilities, and its executive director says nobody is helping them.

Public transit is the easiest and most affordable way to travel for those with mobility issues, but with buses not on the road, their options are slim.

Many are forced to rely on rides with friends or neighbours.

KW AccessAbility has also halted all of its events during the strike: Executive Director Edward Faruzel says that many of the agency's members are trapped at home.

"Able-bodied people can use cabs or public sharing companies, but there's only less than 15 accessible cabs in all of KW and there are zero accessible car-sharing vehicles," Faruzel says.

"So somebody in a wheelchair doesn't have any options."

Faruzel is asking people to check on their neighbours to make sure they have groceries and everything they need.

For Mobility PLUS customers, trips can only be used for pre-scheduled dialysis appointments.