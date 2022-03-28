Bus routes cancelled for three Kitchener schools

KITCHENER -

Bus routes for Cameron Heights C.I., St. Daniel and St. Mary's Secondary School have been cancelled from Mar. 28 - Apr. 1, 2022.

According to the Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region, the service “may encounter higher than normal absenteeism rates for bus drivers due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.”

As of Jan. 24, 2022, the service planned to cancel a school bus route if a driver is isolating due to COVID-19 and there is not enough drivers available to cover.