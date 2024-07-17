Bus driver charged for hitting pedestrian in Guelph

A bus driver has been charged after a pedestrian was hit while trying to cross a downtown Guelph street on Tuesday.

Police were called to the intersection of Wyndham Street North and Carden Street just before 7 a.m.

They said a man in his 40s was trying to cross the street when he was hit by a bus that was turning left.

The man was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

The 50-year-old bus driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.